Group Threatens More Attacks on US and Israeli Targets After European Arson Cases

A shadowy group claiming responsibility for attacks on Jewish targets in Europe said this week that it will continue going after US and Israeli interests, as British and Belgian authorities moved to contain a string of arson and bombing cases that have rattled Jewish communities and raised fears of an Iran-linked proxy campaign spreading beyond the Middle East. The threat, delivered directly to CBS News, came after ambulances used by a Jewish emergency service were set on fire in London and a car was burned in Antwerp.

According to CBS News, a person speaking for Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia said, “We’ll keep threatening US and Israeli interests worldwide until we’ve avenged every child in Gaza, Iran, Lebanon, and the resistance nations.” The same person warned people to avoid “Zionist and American interests,” and the group later claimed another attack in Antwerp. CBS reported that the organization surfaced in early March, shortly after the US and Israel launched their war against Iran, and has used Telegram to publicize claims of responsibility for attacks in Belgium, the Netherlands, and the UK.

British police said two men, ages 45 and 47, were arrested in London on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after four ambulances belonging to Hatzola Northwest were torched in Golders Green. Commander Helen Flanagan called the arrests “an important breakthrough in the investigation,” while warning that security cameras suggested at least three people were involved. Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams said extra police deployments, including armed patrols, would continue around vulnerable sites in London.

In Belgium, authorities arrested two minors after a car was set on fire in Antwerp, and the government deployed soldiers to protect Jewish schools, synagogues, and the Israeli Embassy. Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the London attack a “deeply shocking antisemitic arson attack.” The US State Department, meanwhile, urged Americans worldwide to “exercise increased caution,” saying groups supportive of Iran could target US interests overseas. Analysts told CBS that the organization’s propaganda and operating style point either to pro-Iran recruits, copycats, or a loosely directed proxy structure built for intimidation, disruption, and plausible deniability.