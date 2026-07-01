Gulf Cooperation Council Backs Iraq’s New Government During Baghdad Visit 

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi met in Baghdad on Tuesday to discuss closer ties between Iraq and the Gulf states, with both sides expressing support for expanding cooperation under Iraq’s new government.

Hussein said the visit reflected a shared interest in strengthening relations between Iraq and the GCC member states and advancing the interests of the Iraqi and Gulf peoples.

He said Iraq’s new government aims to build balanced relations with the Gulf Arab states while expanding cooperation in multiple sectors. Hussein also said regional challenges in previous years had strained Iraq’s relations with the Gulf states and stressed the importance of continuing to improve those ties.

Albudaiwi congratulated Iraq on the formation of its new government and said GCC member states were optimistic it would help open a new chapter in relations with Baghdad.

According to Iraq’s Foreign Ministry, Albudaiwi said he had been sent to Baghdad by the GCC member states to reaffirm their commitment to strengthening relations and broadening joint cooperation with Iraq.

He also praised the Iraqi government’s decision to refer cases involving attacks against Gulf states to the judiciary, saying those responsible should be prosecuted and held accountable under the law.

Following their talks, Hussein and Albudaiwi held a joint press conference at the Foreign Ministry, where they discussed additional areas for cooperation between Iraq and the Gulf states.

The visit highlighted efforts by both Iraq and the GCC to deepen political ties as Iraq’s new government seeks closer engagement with its Gulf neighbors.