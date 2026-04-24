Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Gulf States Gradually Reopen After Months of War-Related Disruption 
Iranian drone strikes near US Consulate in Dubai, March 3, 2026. (Screenshot: X)

Gulf States Gradually Reopen After Months of War-Related Disruption 

Hudhaifa Ebrahim
04/24/2026

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are gradually returning to normal life following the US-Israeli war on Iran and Tehran’s subsequent targeting of Gulf cities, energy facilities, and civilian infrastructure. 

Bahrain announced the full resumption of in-person work across all government sectors starting Sunday, April 26. Government employees in Bahrain had been working at 50% capacity since March 1. 

Schools in Bahrain began returning to in-person classes last week after a period of online learning. 

In Kuwait, authorities announced on Thursday the gradual reopening of Kuwait International Airport and the resumption of air traffic after nearly two months of closure. This followed attacks by dozens of drones and missiles launched from Iran and Iraq towards Kuwait, some of which struck vital infrastructure, including Kuwait International Airport. 

In Qatar, authorities announced the gradual resumption of flights by non-Qatari airlines and an increase in Qatar Airways flights. The United Arab Emirates has taken a similar decision. 

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

The recovery indicators also include the return of economic and commercial activities in a number of GCC countries, as markets and shopping centers begin to receive visitors normally and at a pace similar to before, while conferences, entertainment activities, and other events also gradually return in all Gulf countries. 

News Updates
GCC
Gulf countries
Iranian missiles
Kuwait International Airport
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods