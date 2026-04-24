Gulf States Gradually Reopen After Months of War-Related Disruption 

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are gradually returning to normal life following the US-Israeli war on Iran and Tehran’s subsequent targeting of Gulf cities, energy facilities, and civilian infrastructure.

Bahrain announced the full resumption of in-person work across all government sectors starting Sunday, April 26. Government employees in Bahrain had been working at 50% capacity since March 1.

Schools in Bahrain began returning to in-person classes last week after a period of online learning.

In Kuwait, authorities announced on Thursday the gradual reopening of Kuwait International Airport and the resumption of air traffic after nearly two months of closure. This followed attacks by dozens of drones and missiles launched from Iran and Iraq towards Kuwait, some of which struck vital infrastructure, including Kuwait International Airport.

In Qatar, authorities announced the gradual resumption of flights by non-Qatari airlines and an increase in Qatar Airways flights. The United Arab Emirates has taken a similar decision.

The recovery indicators also include the return of economic and commercial activities in a number of GCC countries, as markets and shopping centers begin to receive visitors normally and at a pace similar to before, while conferences, entertainment activities, and other events also gradually return in all Gulf countries.