Gunfire Erupts at White House Correspondents’ Dinner, President Trump Evacuated

Gunfire disrupted the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner Saturday night at the Washington Hilton, triggering panic inside one of Washington’s most high-profile annual gatherings and prompting the Secret Service to evacuate President Donald Trump, senior officials, and hundreds of attendees. Authorities said the suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, was taken into custody and that the president was not harmed.

The shooting unfolded as journalists, administration officials, and public figures were gathered in the ballroom. Witnesses described confusion as initial sounds were mistaken for dropped equipment before security personnel rushed in and ordered people to take cover. Some attendees ducked under tables as agents moved quickly to secure the room and escort senior officials out.

Law enforcement officials said at least one officer was struck but protected by a bullet-resistant vest and is expected to recover. Investigators believe Allen acted alone, though a motive had not been publicly established by early Sunday morning Israel time. AP and Reuters described him as a California tutor and computer programmer with an academic background in engineering and computer science.

The incident has raised immediate questions about security at the Washington Hilton, which, unlike the White House complex, relies on layered but less centralized protection for large public events. Authorities are expected to review how the attacker was able to approach or access the area.

Among those caught in the chaos was Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. She reportedly took cover under a table during the shooting and later appeared visibly shaken as she was escorted out. Witness accounts said she was crying and said, “I just want to go home.”

The dinner was effectively halted as security teams swept the area. It remains unclear whether the event will be rescheduled as officials continue investigating Allen’s background, his route into the hotel, and whether any security failures contributed to the breach.