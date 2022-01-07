Gunmen Attack Iraqi Militia Member’s Home, Killing 5 Family Members

Unidentified gunmen on Thursday broke into the house of a Popular Mobilization Forces member in the al-Maalif district in southwestern Baghdad and opened fire on the family, seriously injuring him and killing five of his family members, a source in the Interior Ministry, speaking on condition of anonymity, said. Security forces rushed to the scene, but the attackers had already fled. An investigation into the incident has been launched. The Popular Mobilization Forces is an Iraqi state-sponsored umbrella organization, allied with Iran and Syria, comprising around 122,000 fighters in around 50 armed factions, most of them Shia Muslim but also including Sunni Muslim, Christian, and Yazidi groups.