Gunmen Attack UN Convoy in Afghanistan

Five Afghan security personnel were killed in an attack on a UN convoy on the periphery of Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday. The Afghan government has pointed a finger at the Taliban, but the organization denies connection with the attack, Reuters reports.

Violent attacks in Afghanistan are on the increase despite the peace talks being held in Doha between the Afghan government and the Taliban. Thursday saw six blasts in the country’s eastern provinces, killing at least five people and injuring seven. In the north, a journalist was shot and injured. Attacks on foreign elements, however, have become unusual in the year since the US signed a withdrawal agreement with the Taliban, according to Reuters.

The Taliban-government peace talks, which began in September 2020, have so far failed to produce any major breakthrough.