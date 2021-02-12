Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Gunmen Attack UN Convoy in Afghanistan
Afghan Taliban fighters and residents stand on an armored Humvee vehicle of the Afghan National Army (ANA) as they celebrate a ceasefire on the third day of Eid in Maiwand district of Kandahar province. - (Photo: JAVED TANVEER/AFP/Getty Images)
News Updates
Afghanistan
Taliban
UN convoy attacked

Gunmen Attack UN Convoy in Afghanistan

The Media Line Staff
02/12/2021

Five Afghan security personnel were killed in an attack on a UN convoy on the periphery of Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday. The Afghan government has pointed a finger at the Taliban, but the organization denies connection with the attack, Reuters reports.

Violent attacks in Afghanistan are on the increase despite the peace talks being held in Doha between the Afghan government and the Taliban. Thursday saw six blasts in the country’s eastern provinces, killing at least five people and injuring seven. In the north, a journalist was shot and injured. Attacks on foreign elements, however, have become unusual in the year since the US signed a withdrawal agreement with the Taliban, according to Reuters.

The Taliban-government peace talks, which began in September 2020, have so far failed to produce any major breakthrough.

