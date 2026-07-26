Guterres in Damascus: UN Reaffirms Support for Syria’s Recovery, Reconstruction, and Sovereignty 

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres reaffirmed the UN’s support for Syria’s recovery and reconstruction efforts during a visit to Damascus on Saturday, stressing the importance of respecting the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in his first trip to Syria since 2009.

Guterres met Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the Presidential Palace in the presence of Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and other senior officials. The talks focused on expanding cooperation between Syria and the United Nations, supporting early recovery and reconstruction programs, strengthening humanitarian assistance, and creating conditions for the voluntary, safe, and dignified return of Syrian refugees.

Speaking at a joint press conference with al-Shaibani, Guterres said the United Nations would continue to stand by the Syrian people during the country’s current transitional phase. He noted that rebuilding Syria after more than a decade of conflict would require broad international support and genuine partnership between the Syrian government, the international community, and UN agencies.

The UN chief also reiterated the organization’s commitment to Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, reaffirming that the Golan Heights remain Syrian territory under UN Security Council resolutions. He called for respect for international law and an end to violations affecting Syrian territory.

On the humanitarian front, Guterres stressed that the return of Syrian refugees must be voluntary, safe, and dignified, with adequate services, employment opportunities, and conditions that ensure sustainable reintegration. He added that the United Nations would continue supporting humanitarian and development programs, with a particular focus on early recovery projects and the rehabilitation of essential infrastructure and public services.

For his part, al-Shaibani described the visit as an important milestone in relations between Damascus and the United Nations, saying the Syrian government seeks to expand cooperation with the organization in reconstruction, development, and humanitarian response.

Al-Shaibani also called on the international community to press for an end to Israeli violations and to ensure compliance with the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, while reaffirming Syria’s claim to the restoration of all its territories.

Beyond official meetings, Guterres toured the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus’ Old City before visiting Sednayah Prison, where he received briefings on the site’s history during the years of conflict. He also met representatives of civil society organizations and humanitarian activists to discuss priorities for Syria’s next phase and the role of the United Nations in supporting those efforts.

The UN secretary-general is also scheduled to visit positions of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force in the Golan Heights to review the mission’s activities and the security situation in the area.

The visit comes as Damascus seeks broader engagement with the international community, while the United Nations reiterates its commitment to supporting Syria’s recovery, humanitarian response, and cooperation with the country’s transitional authorities.