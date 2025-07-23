Pakistan Issues Harsh Sentences for Former PM Khan’s Allies

In a sweeping judgment widely condemned as politically motivated, a Pakistani anti-terrorism court on Tuesday sentenced more than three dozen members and supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to 10 years in prison.

The high-profile convictions include those of Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, the opposition leader in Punjab’s provincial assembly, and two federal lawmakers, Ahmed Chattha and Bilal Ejaz.

Among those sentenced is 76-year-old Dr. Yasmin Rashid, a senior PTI leader, former provincial health minister, and one of Khan’s most trusted aides. Rashid, who is currently battling cancer, was handed a 10-year prison sentence by the anti-terrorism court for her alleged role in the May 9, 2023, protests.

Her sentencing has drawn widespread criticism from human rights groups and political observers, who view it as a deeply troubling example of state overreach and disregard for humanitarian considerations.

The verdict stems from the violent nationwide protests that erupted on May 9, 2023, following the brief arrest of Imran Khan. Demonstrators stormed and vandalized military installations, government buildings, and state property in an unprecedented challenge to the military’s authority.

Authorities labeled the unrest a “coordinated attack” on national security, prompting a large-scale crackdown on PTI members and supporters.

The trial of Bhachar and others was held behind closed doors inside a prison in the city of Sargodha, Punjab.

Government officials claimed that due legal process was followed, with cross-examinations, witness testimonies, and final arguments conducted in accordance with the law.

Still, human rights organizations and legal observers have voiced serious concerns about the transparency and fairness of the proceedings.

State Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik said, “Justice has been served,” adding that those responsible for attacking military facilities and inciting violence must face consequences.

PTI leaders sharply denounced the sentences, calling them part of a broader campaign to dismantle the party and suppress political dissent.

Imran Khan, who remains jailed on multiple charges including corruption and contempt of court, has repeatedly accused Pakistan’s military establishment of orchestrating a campaign to crush his party.

The mass convictions mark one of the largest legal actions against a political party in Pakistan’s recent history and have sparked concern among international observers about the state of democratic freedoms and judicial independence.

More than two years after Khan’s ouster, PTI continues to face an intense wave of political suppression aimed at eroding its influence in parliament and provincial assemblies.

With many of its senior leaders jailed, disqualified, or exiled, analysts say the ruling establishment is aggressively working to neutralize PTI’s political footprint ahead of future elections.

The latest blow came this week when the anti-terrorism court sentenced over 40 PTI members and supporters—including Bhachar and two federal lawmakers—to 10 years in prison for allegedly participating in the May 9, 2023, riots.

That event sparked by Khan’s brief arrest has since become the legal and political basis for a sweeping purge of the PTI’s ranks.

Since then, dozens of PTI lawmakers have been disqualified, coerced into defecting, or pressured to leave politics entirely.

Political analysts argue that the campaign is designed not only to punish individuals but to reshape the political landscape in favor of a more compliant opposition.

“This is not just about punishing individuals; it’s about gutting an entire political movement,” said a senior Islamabad-based political observer, speaking on condition of anonymity due to security concerns.

Human rights groups and democracy watchdogs have sounded the alarm over what they call state overreach. Jail trials, lack of public hearings, and prolonged detentions without bail have prompted international concern, with some Western officials privately urging Pakistan to uphold democratic norms.

Khan, who remains incarcerated under a slew of charges, has consistently accused the military establishment of engineering a politically motivated crackdown to keep him and his party out of power. His exclusion from elections, combined with pressure on PTI’s second-tier leadership, has created a political vacuum that other opposition parties have struggled to fill.

The state’s targeting of PTI has led critics to warn of serious long-term consequences for Pakistan’s democratic institutions.