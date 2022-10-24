Donate
Hackers Break Into Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization
The Media Line Staff
10/24/2022

Hackers broke into the network of a subsidiary of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization and had free access to its emails, according to Iran’s state media. The hacking attack is an act of support for protests in Iran now in their sixth week, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the Islamic Republic’s morality police for wearing her hijab incorrectly.

Iran alleged that the hackers were working for a foreign country and that they published information online, according to the reports. Iran has previously accused the United States and Israel of such hacking attacks, and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused both the US and Israel of fomenting the protests.

The Iranian hacking group Black Reward claimed responsibility in a tweeted statement, the Associated Press reported, and said that it leaked internal emails and contracts, as well as construction plans related to Iran’s Russian-backed Bushehr nuclear power plant in Bushehr. It also made public passports and visas of Iranian and Russian specialists working there. The group said it shared the files on its Telegram channel.

Black Reward threatened late last week to release hacked information in 24 hours unless Iranian authorities released political prisoners and people arrested during the unrest.

