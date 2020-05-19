Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Khalifa Haftar (Magharebia/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Libya
Watiya
Tripoli
Libyan National Army
Khalifa Haftar
Government of National Accord
offensive
Turkey

Haftar Loyalists Admit to ‘Redistribution’ after Libyan Airbase Changes Hands

The Media Line Staff
05/19/2020

A spokesman for forces loyal to a renegade Libyan general admits that they have withdrawn from areas in and around the capital Tripoli. Ahmed al-Mismari said on Tuesday that the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) of Benghazi-based Khalifa Haftar had conducted the “redistribution and repositioning” of units, “disengaging from some crowded residential areas.” The announcement came a day after fighters under the control of Haftar’s nemesis, the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), claimed to have taken a key airbase some 80 miles southwest of Tripoli. The Watiya airbase had been used by Haftar’s forces for staging attacks on Tripoli as part of a 13-month offensive that has seen the fall of important oil fields and medium-sized cities. Mismari did not contradict the GNA’s claims about Watiya, saying only that its abandonment was part of the LNA’s future plans. The GNA had been groaning under Haftar’s onslaught, although much of this has changed since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent forces to Libya to assist in braking the offensive.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.