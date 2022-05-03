Hamas Claims Responsibility For West Bank Attack in Ariel That Killed 1

Hamas, the Islamist terror group that controls the Gaza Strip, has claimed responsibility for an attack on a West Bank Jewish settlement. The attack at the entrance to the city of Ariel killed Vyacheslav Golev, who was on guard duty with his fiancee, Victoria Fligelman, on Friday night at the entrance to the city and shielded her with his body. Hamas said in a statement on Monday that Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said it bore “full responsibility for the deadly attack. The statement said that the attack was carried out due to the “brutal aggression of (Israel) against the blessed Al-Aqsa mosque and the worshippers.”

The announcement comes days after Al-Aqsa Martyr’s Brigade, which is based in the West Bank, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Golev, 23, from Beit Shemesh, Israel, shielded Fligelman with his body, saving her, when the two terrorists opened fire with Carlo submachine guns on the post. One of the attackers also then stabbed Golev and the two attackers drove away. The car used in the attack was later found burnt out in the nearby Palestinian village of Salfit.