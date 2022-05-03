The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Hamas Claims Responsibility For West Bank Attack in Ariel That Killed 1
The two suspects and their weapons. (Israel Police Spokesman)
News Updates
Hamas
Ariel
attack

Hamas Claims Responsibility For West Bank Attack in Ariel That Killed 1

The Media Line Staff
05/03/2022

Hamas, the Islamist terror group that controls the Gaza Strip, has claimed responsibility for an attack on a West Bank Jewish settlement. The attack at the entrance to the city of Ariel killed Vyacheslav Golev, who was on guard duty with his fiancee, Victoria Fligelman, on Friday night at the entrance to the city and shielded her with his body. Hamas said in a statement on Monday that Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said it bore “full responsibility for the deadly attack. The statement said that the attack was carried out due to the “brutal aggression of (Israel) against the blessed Al-Aqsa mosque and the worshippers.”

The announcement comes days after Al-Aqsa Martyr’s Brigade, which is based in the West Bank, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Golev, 23, from Beit Shemesh, Israel, shielded Fligelman with his body, saving her, when the two terrorists opened fire with Carlo submachine guns on the post. One of the attackers also then stabbed Golev and the two attackers drove away. The car used in the attack was later found burnt out in the nearby Palestinian village of Salfit.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.