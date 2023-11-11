Hamas Commander Holding 1,000 Hostages in Gaza Hospital Killed

Military operation frees civilians trapped in Rantisi Hospital in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported the successful elimination of a high-ranking Hamas commander, Ahmed Siam, who was responsible for holding approximately 1,000 Palestinian civilians hostage at the Rantisi Hospital in Gaza. This decisive action came after Israeli troops and Air Force units acted on intelligence from the Shin Bet and the Military Intelligence Directorate.

Siam, a commander of the Naser Radwan Company within Hamas, was targeted and killed during an IDF airstrike at the ‘al Buraq’ school in Gaza City. According to the IDF, this school was also being used as a hideout by other Hamas operatives under Siam’s command, who were also neutralized in the strike.

This operation follows reports from two days earlier, indicating Siam’s involvement in preventing the safe evacuation of civilians from the northern Gaza hospital. The IDF’s statement underscored the ongoing tactics used by Hamas, highlighting how the organization exploits civilians as human shields for terrorist activities.