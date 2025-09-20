Hamas Connects Hostages’ Fate With Missing Airman Amid Protests in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv 

Hamas escalated its psychological warfare on Saturday by releasing an image depicting the 48 hostages it continues to hold in Gaza alongside Ron Arad, the Israeli Air Force navigator who disappeared in Lebanon nearly four decades ago.

Each hostage was labeled as Arad, who was captured in 1986 after being ejected from his jet and was later declared dead. The caption read: “Because of Netanyahu’s intransigence and Zamir’s capitulation, a parting image as the military operation in Gaza City begins.”

The image, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of blocking a deal and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir of carrying out the Gaza invasion despite his reported objections, was released just hours after US President Donald Trump suggested that nearly 40 of the captives were likely dead. Trump added that the IDF’s push into Gaza City might still enable rescues.

Israeli officials rejected his figures, stating that 20 hostages are believed alive, two are in grave condition, and 26 are confirmed dead with their bodies held in Gaza. Among those remains is Hadar Goldin, an IDF soldier killed in 2014.

The Hamas image and Trump’s remarks added urgency to mass demonstrations across Israel Saturday night, as tens of thousands rallied to demand the government secure the captives’ release. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum led protests in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square and at Jerusalem’s Paris Square near Netanyahu’s residence, as well as smaller gatherings in cities such as Kiryat Gat and at the Shaar HaNegev Junction.

“The writing is on the wall,” the Forum declared in a statement. “There will be no other time to save our brothers and sisters who have languished in Hamas captivity for 713 days already. We will not permit the sacrifice of the hostages and soldiers. Together we’ll save Israel.”

The Tel Aviv rally featured speeches from relatives of current and slain hostages, while the Jerusalem gathering included testimony from former hostage Iair Horn and several family members of those still held. Both rallies concluded with Selichot prayers at the Western Wall ahead of the Jewish New Year.