Hamas Delegation Led by Ismail Haniyeh Visits Moscow

The head of the Hamas political bureau Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Moscow to meet with Russia’s Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov. Haniyeh and a delegation of senior Hamas officials landed in Moscow on Saturday, according to a statement on the Hamas website. Hamas chief media advisor, Taher Al-Nuno, said that Moscow invited the movement to visit Russia “to discuss mutual ties and other issues about the situation in Palestine.” A Hamas delegation previously visited the Kremlin in May.

The current delegation consists of Deputy Hamas chief Saleh Arouri and members of Hamas political bureau Dr. Mousa Abu Marzouq and Dr. Maher Salah.