Hamas Elects Khalil al-Hayya To Lead Terrorist Organization 

Hamas announced Monday that Khalil al-Hayya has been elected head of the terrorist organization’s political bureau, formally replacing Yahya Sinwar as the group’s overall leader following Sinwar’s death during fighting with Israeli forces in October 2024.

Al-Hayya’s appointment marks Hamas’ first selection of a permanent successor since Sinwar was killed. Al-Hayya, who served as Sinwar’s deputy and led the organization’s negotiating team, was elected during Hamas’ internal leadership vote.

His election is widely seen as a continuation of the hardline approach pursued by Sinwar rather than an indication of a political or ideological shift within Hamas.

The decision followed an initial round of voting in which members of Hamas’ Shura Council failed to choose between al-Hayya and Khaled Mashal, who has returned in recent years to a central role in the organization’s decision-making. According to Arab reports, al-Hayya secured nearly unanimous support in the subsequent round.

Reuters, citing a Hamas statement, reported that the election formally confirms al-Hayya as the group’s new overall leader. The news agency said the veteran Hamas official had increasingly assumed a leadership role following the deaths of several senior figures, including Sinwar and former political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Iran in July 2024.

Born in Gaza City in 1960, al-Hayya is one of Hamas’ longest-serving senior leaders and belongs to the organization’s veteran leadership generation. He is considered one of Sinwar’s closest associates after serving for years as his deputy.

Following the deaths of Haniyeh and Sinwar, al-Hayya became Hamas’ most prominent leader operating outside the Gaza Strip and has been based primarily in Qatar.

He headed Hamas’ negotiating team in indirect talks with Israel on ceasefires and the release of hostages, with Egypt, Qatar, and other parties serving as mediators.

Al-Hayya survived an Israeli assassination attempt in Doha on September 9, 2025. His son was killed in the strike, and his wife was wounded.