Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Hamas: Huwara Rampage Was ‘Declaration of War’
Homes and vehicles in the West Bank Palestinian town of Huwara are on fire after Israeli settlers rioted overnight between February 26 and 27 following the terrorist shooting attack earlier in the day that left two Jewish-Israeli brothers dead. (Hisham K. K. Abu Shaqra/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Huwara
West Bank
Israel
Palestinians
terror attack
Israeli settlers
Hamas

Hamas: Huwara Rampage Was ‘Declaration of War’

The Media Line Staff
02/28/2023

The rampage by Israeli settlers through the Palestinian village on Huwara on Sunday night was a “declaration of war,” a Hamas official said Tuesday, calling it an attack carried out with the backing of the Israel Defense Forces.

“We, on our part as Palestinians, cannot in any way accept this equation, and we cannot raise the white flag or accept that the enemy harms the Palestinian people,” the Jerusalem Post quoted Suhai al-Hindi as saying.

“The results of the Aqaba Summit are more killing, blood, and destruction for our Palestinian people,” Hindi reportedly told  Palestinian news outlet Al-Watan Voice, referring to Sunday’s emergency gathering of Israeli, Palestinian Authority and American officials in the Jordanian city in an attempt to calm the current deadly upswing in violence.

The settlers’ rampage came hours after two Israeli brothers from the nearby settlement of Har Bracha were shot dead in their car as they were stuck in a traffic jam in Huwara.

The IDF says it is treating the riots, which saw settlers set fire to property and attack local residents, as a terror attack.

Even so, the Israel Police said Tuesday that all of the suspects detained over their alleged involvement in the riot had been released.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.