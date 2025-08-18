Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Hamas Informs Mediators It Will Accept Hostage-Ceasefire Agreement
Hundreds of people carrying Israeli flags and photos of hostages gather in front of the Israeli Prime Minister's Office to demand a cease-fire in Gaza under Israeli attacks and the return of Israeli hostages to their homes, in West Jerusalem on May 18, 2024. (Saeed Qaq/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Hamas Informs Mediators It Will Accept Hostage-Ceasefire Agreement

The Media Line Staff
08/18/2025

Hamas signaled to Qatari and Egyptian mediators its agreement to the newest version of the hostage release and ceasefire agreement. The proposal calls for the release of 10 Israeli hostages in exchange for a 60-day truce and 150 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences. The plan, presented to Hamas in Cairo, also includes returning the bodies of slain hostages, according to an Arab diplomat familiar with the talks.

The diplomat said Hamas negotiator Khalil al-Hayya gave Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani an updated offer that drops many of the demands that previously derailed negotiations. According to Axios, the plan Hamas accepted is “98 percent aligned” with the proposal drafted by US special envoy Steve Witkoff, which Israel had earlier approved.

The framework would allow negotiations for a permanent ceasefire to take place during the two-month truce.

Israel, however, has reiterated its refusal to accept partial arrangements. The Prime Minister’s Office said any agreement must include the release of all hostages at once and align with Israel’s broader war aims: Hamas’s disarmament, Gaza’s demilitarization, and new governance not tied to either Hamas or the Palestinian Authority.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

US President Donald Trump appeared to back Israel’s stance, writing on Truth Social that hostages would only be freed “when Hamas is destroyed.” A regional diplomat suggested the statement was aimed at pressuring Hamas to accept Witkoff’s original deal.

The proposal has also stirred political debate inside Israel. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir warned that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has “no mandate for a partial deal.” At the same time, opposition leader Benny Gantz countered that a majority in the Knesset supports a hostage agreement, urging Netanyahu to act without delay.

News Updates
Ceasefire
Egypt
Hamas
Hostage deal
Qatar
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods