Hamas Insists Demands in Hostage Talks Unchanged After Doha Strike 

Hamas declared on Thursday that it would not alter its ceasefire demands despite an Israeli airstrike in Doha that targeted its senior representatives.

In a statement, Hamas official Fawzi Barhoum said, “This heinous crime will not succeed in changing our firm positions and clear demands to stop the aggression against our people, the complete withdrawal of the occupation army from the Gaza Strip, a genuine exchange of prisoners, relief for our people, and reconstruction.” He also accused the United States of bearing “political and moral responsibility” by backing Israel.

Israel’s strike on Tuesday marked the first of its kind on Qatari soil, aimed at a building used by Hamas leaders. The group said its negotiating delegation survived, though six others were killed. Hamas claimed the attack occurred while the team was reviewing a US-backed ceasefire proposal.

The incident has strained mediation efforts. Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani told CNN that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “killed any hope for those hostages,” signaling his country may reconsider its role as mediator. With Doha stepping back, Egypt remains the primary channel, though Washington is reportedly weighing more direct involvement.

Hamas sources acknowledged internal debate but indicated contacts with Israel are frozen for now. Talks could resume later in September, after Abbas and Netanyahu address the UN General Assembly. Former Israeli official Shalom Arbel told Ynet Hamas rarely compromises without meeting its demands, but said growing military pressure and internal strains may eventually force a decision.