Hamas Launches Rockets on Israel, Military Responds

The Israeli military on Thursday night conducted limited airstrikes against Hamas-owned weapons warehouses and military facilities in the Gaza Strip, in response to the Palestinians’ launching of two rockets into Israeli territory. No casualties were reported in the nightly attacks. Several hours earlier, sirens were heard across southern Israel as Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system intercepted one of the rockets launched from Gaza, and another fell in an open field. On Tuesday, Israel announced it had discovered an underground tunnel crossing the border from Gaza into Israel, intended to allow operatives of Hamas – which is designated a terrorist organization by the US, EU, and Israel – to infiltrate and carry out attacks against civilians.