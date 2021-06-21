Hamas Leader In Gaza Calls Meeting on Cease-Fire ‘Bad’

The leader of Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, called his meeting Monday with United Nations envoy to the Middle East Tor Wennesland “bad.”

“There are no signs of resolving the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the occupation is trying to blackmail us,” Sinwar said after the meeting to discuss the cease-fire between Hamas and Israel, Israel’s Kan public broadcaster reported.

“It seems the occupation (Israel) didn’t understand our message, and that we maybe need to carry out popular resistance to put pressure on the occupation,” Sinwar also said.

He said he would hold a meeting with the Hamas leadership in Gaza as well as with other factions to determine their next steps.