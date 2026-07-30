Hamas May Agree To Gradual Disarmament as Gaza Pilot Neighborhood Nears

Hamas is weighing a US-backed proposal that would require the terror group to surrender its weapons in stages while launching a broader plan to rebuild parts of the Gaza Strip, Channel 12 News reported, citing White House officials and other sources familiar with the negotiations.

The proposal, supported by the Board of Peace, envisions Hamas dismantling its arsenal over a six-to-eight-month period. During that time, a technocratic Palestinian administration would gradually assume responsibility for different areas of Gaza, confirming each sector had been cleared of weapons before taking control.

Diplomatic efforts are focused on securing Hamas’ approval, with Qatar, Egypt and Turkey urging the group to accept the framework, while Iran is pressing it to reject the proposal, Channel 12 reported.

As part of the arrangement, Hamas would turn over detailed maps showing the locations of its tunnel network, weapons manufacturing sites and arms depots. Responsibility for storing surrendered weapons would be shared by the technocratic government and the International Stabilization Force, an international peacekeeping body.

The plan would also require anti-Hamas militias to disarm, while civilians would be allowed to sell privately owned weapons. Hamas members, meanwhile, would receive pardons and remain in Gaza under the proposed terms.

If the agreement is finalized, Israel would reposition its forces to the Yellow Line defining its security zone in Gaza, end its policy of targeted killings against Hamas leaders and retain the right to respond militarily to attacks.

White House envoy Steve Witkoff has briefed officials on the negotiations, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the disarmament framework.

“Israel knows the details, everything is coordinated,” a Board of Peace source told Channel 12.

“This is a good deal for Israel,” an American source said. “because it solves the Gaza problem. If Hamas cheats, everything will stop and Israel didn’t give anything up.”

The emerging agreement is also tied to the first phase of Gaza’s reconstruction. Channel 12 reported that a pilot residential neighborhood is expected to begin receiving residents in November if progress is made on disarmament.

The development would be built in an IDF-controlled section of Gaza where land has already been prepared. The Board of Peace said reconstruction would not move forward before Hamas is disarmed and that concrete production would be limited to sealing tunnels. The initial neighborhood is expected to house tens of thousands of residents, who would enter through checkpoints monitored by police forces with no ties to Hamas. If disarmament continues, additional residential zones would follow.