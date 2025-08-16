Hamas May Compromise on Hostage Talks, Netanyahu Demands Single-Phase Deal, Mass Rallies on Sunday 

Hamas has conveyed to mediators that it may be open to discussing a partial agreement, two sources told The Jerusalem Post on Saturday. Although details about the compromise were not released, the development suggests a potential shift in the terror group’s negotiating position, though Israeli officials remain skeptical and continue to oppose any deal that falls short of reaching the goals of the war.

Channel 12 reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received a “dramatic” document from a source involved in the negotiations. The document reportedly conveyed Hamas’s willingness, in writing, to consider a partial deal—a shift from its previous position that it would release additional hostages only in exchange for an Israeli commitment to a permanent ceasefire.

In a statement issued Saturday evening, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office reiterated Israel’s firm stance: no deal will be accepted unless all hostages are released in a single phase, and all Israeli conditions for ending the war are met.

“The Prime Minister’s Office clarifies that Israel will agree to a deal on condition that all the hostages are released in one go,” the statement said, emphasizing demands including Hamas’ disarmament, Gaza’s demilitarization, continued Israeli security control, and the formation of a non-Hamas, non-Palestinian Authority governing body.

Meanwhile, public pressure on the government is mounting. Widespread protests are scheduled for Sunday as families of hostages and fallen soldiers are launching a coordinated “National Strike” marking 680 days since 50 Israelis were taken captive during Hamas’s October 7, 2023, massacre that left 1,200 dead.

The protest will begin Sunday morning at Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square, followed by a press conference and demonstrations at major intersections and strategic areas, with a massive rally planned for 8 pm.