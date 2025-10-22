Hamas May Still Have Up to 25,000 Fighters, 80% of Gaza Tunnels May Be Intact

Israeli security assessments indicate that Hamas retains a reduced yet capable fighting force of between 10,000 and 20,000 fighters, with some indications the number may be closer to 25,000, NBC News reports.

According to an Israeli military source, around 20,000 Hamas fighters were killed during the war. The terror group’s combat strength has been cut nearly in half, and its ability to restore heavy firepower has been largely crippled.

The source said Israeli strikes on rocket workshops, smuggling tunnels, and storage facilities eliminated about 90% of Hamas’s rocket arsenal. “The production facilities and smuggling routes we hit were very important,” the source explained. “We didn’t just take away their fish—we took the fishing rod.”

Despite these losses, analysts and Israeli officials caution that Hamas remains dangerous. Armed operatives have been seen patrolling streets, clashing with rival factions, targeting Israeli forces, and even carrying out public executions of suspected collaborators.

Experts agree that Hamas’ underground tunnel network remains its most formidable asset and Israel’s most persistent challenge. Retired Maj. Gen. Giora Eiland estimated that as much as 70% to 80% of the tunnels are still intact, with large sections believed to be unmapped by the Israel Defense Forces.

Defense Minister Israel Katz announced last week that the IDF will now focus on eliminating the remaining tunnel system as part of its ongoing mission to fully disarm Hamas. The military said troops were working to dismantle parts of that network when they came under fire on Sunday.

While the group’s command structure and resources have been severely degraded, Israeli officials believe Hamas will attempt to replenish its ranks, drawing new recruits motivated by the civilian death toll in Gaza. Security analysts described the organization as “badly weakened but not destroyed,” warning that it still poses a serious security concern despite Israel’s substantial military gains.