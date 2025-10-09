Hamas Official Confirms Ceasefire Terms, Cites US Guarantees That War Has Ended 

Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, the group’s chief negotiator in the newly announced ceasefire, delivered his first public remarks Thursday, confirming the agreement’s terms and claiming that the United States and mediators provided assurances that the war “has ended indefinitely.”

Al-Hayya said Hamas accepted President Donald Trump’s peace proposal “with high responsibility” and that the group’s response “serves our people and prevents further bloodshed.” He declared that the deal would bring an end to the fighting, Israel’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and a prisoner exchange between the sides.

In his speech, al-Hayya praised the mediating countries — Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey — along with Iran and Yemen. He said the agreement includes the release of 250 Palestinian security prisoners serving life sentences and 1,700 inmates from Gaza detained after the group’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

The agreement’s later phases, which include Hamas’s disarmament and Israel’s complete withdrawal from Gaza, remain under negotiation. Earlier in the day, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said that Israel “is not preparing to renew the war,” signaling Jerusalem’s willingness to move forward with the current framework.

Addressing the toll of the war, al-Hayya “blessed the martyrs” Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif, Saleh al-Arouri, and Ismail Haniyeh, all senior Hamas leaders eliminated by Israeli forces. “Gaza residents fought in a war unprecedented in the world and faced the enemy’s tyranny, military actions, and massacres,” he said, adding that Hamas fighters “were men on the battlefield, and we were men at the negotiating table.”

While the ceasefire brings a pause to nearly two years of conflict, its long-term durability will depend on the implementation of later stages — including Hamas’ disarmament and Israel’s security guarantees.