Hamas, PA Agree on Temporary Gaza Committee as Israel Rejects Elements of US Plan

Hamas and the Palestinian Authority have reached a preliminary understanding to establish a temporary governing body for the Gaza Strip on behalf of the PA, senior Hamas official Moussa Abu Marzook said Tuesday. Speaking to Al Jazeera, he explained that the committee will oversee Gaza’s border crossings and internal security forces and will be led by a minister from the Palestinian Authority.

Abu Marzook declined to confirm whether the agreement had been coordinated with the United States or formally approved by the PA, leaving its practical significance unclear. The announcement follows weeks of discussions between Hamas and Palestinian officials over how Gaza will be governed once the current ceasefire—brokered through President Donald Trump’s peace initiative—solidifies into a long-term arrangement.

According to Arabic media reports, PA Health Minister Majed Abu Ramadan was floated as a possible candidate to chair the new committee, though Israel has reportedly objected to his appointment. Abu Marzook also accused Israel of blocking UN peacekeepers from entering areas still under IDF control, saying that this violates the draft resolution Washington submitted to the UN Security Council, which calls for an international stabilization force to operate in Gaza.

He acknowledged that key details remain unresolved, particularly regarding the force’s mandate and deployment areas, and argued that “a long discussion is still required.” On whether Hamas would comply with the US demand to disarm, Abu Marzook said, “Hamas is the force that controls the ground. If it is disarmed, other weapons and other groups will fill the vacuum—just as happened in Iraq when the army was dissolved.” He warned that such a move would “not contribute to stability or to implementing the ceasefire.”

Meanwhile, Israeli officials have voiced strong reservations about the Trump administration’s draft UN resolution, particularly clauses mandating a phased IDF withdrawal and granting the proposed International Stabilization Force authority over Gaza’s security for two years. Channel 12 quoted a senior US official saying that “the Israelis gagged” over those provisions.

Some Israeli leaders fear the plan would internationalize the conflict and invite unwanted oversight in the West Bank. Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer has reportedly worked with US officials to revise the proposal, which envisions American and allied forces securing Gaza’s borders, protecting civilians, and overseeing the process of dismantling Hamas’s military infrastructure.