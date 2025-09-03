Hamas Plot to Assassinate Israeli Minister Ben Gvir Thwarted

Israeli security forces have foiled a Hamas plot to assassinate National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir using explosive drones, the Shin Bet announced Wednesday.

The cell was uncovered in the Hebron area following weeks of joint operations by the Shin Bet, the IDF, and police. According to investigators, the suspects were acting under direction from Hamas operatives based in Turkey. The detainees remain under investigation as authorities work to determine the full extent of the network and whether additional collaborators were involved.

“The Shin Bet will continue to work to thwart every attempt by Hamas to promote terrorist activity against the State of Israel and its citizens, and will act to prosecute those involved in such activity,” the agency said in a statement.

Ben Gvir responded by thanking the security forces and intelligence units that participated in protecting him. “I thank the acting head of the Shin Bet, the investigators and fighters of the organization, Israel Prison Service intelligence officers, the Magen unit personnel, IDF soldiers, Israel Police officers, and everyone working to protect my life,” he said.

He vowed not to be intimidated, noting that Hamas has attempted to kill him multiple times. “I will not be deterred, and I will not be afraid. Hamas has already tried to assassinate me five times, and each time they failed. The terrorists must know: instead of them harming me, we will strike them, anywhere and anytime.”

Officials said the foiled plot emphasizes Hamas’s intent to target senior figures at the center of Israel’s security establishment.