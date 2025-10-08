Marwan Barghouti’s Wife Arrives in Cairo, Hamas Demands Return of Sinwar Brothers’ Bodies

Hamas demands that Israel free several prisoners serving multiple life sentences, including Marwan Barghouti, and release the bodies of Yahya Sinwar and his brother Mohammed amid talks in Cairo. Barghouti’s wife, Fadwa Barghouti, left Ramallah on Monday night for Cairo.

Palestinian officials said her arrival “raises significant interest against the backdrop of negotiations for a deal, in which Hamas insists on Barghouti’s release.” The Fatah-aligned Barghouti, who has been imprisoned for more than 23 years, is serving five life sentences for planning terrorist attacks that killed Israelis during the Second Intifada.

Barghouti is one of four high-profile prisoners—along with Ahmad Sa’adat, Ibrahim Hamed, and Abbas al-Sayed—whose release Hamas continues to demand as part of a broader exchange proposal. All are serving lengthy sentences in Israel for orchestrating deadly terror attacks.

Hamas has also linked its latest demand to the implementation of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan, insisting that Israel hand over the bodies of the Sinwar brothers, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing Arab mediators. Israel has reportedly rejected the request.

Yahya Sinwar, the former Hamas leader and one of the architects of the October 7 massacre, was killed by the IDF last October in Rafah’s Tel Sultan neighborhood. His brother Mohammed, who succeeded him as head of Hamas’s military wing, was later killed in an Israeli airstrike in May.

Other prisoners Hamas seeks to include in the deal are Ahmad Sa’adat, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine leader convicted of planning the 2001 assassination of Israeli Tourism Minister Rehavam Ze’evi; Ibrahim Hamed, Hamas’s former West Bank operations chief who received 54 life sentences for organizing bombings that killed 46 people; and Abbas al-Sayed, the Hamas operative from Tulkarm convicted of masterminding the 2002 Passover massacre at Netanya’s Park Hotel that left 30 dead and more than 160 wounded.