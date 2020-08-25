Hamas Puts Gaza on 2-Day Lockdown Over COVID-19 Outbreak

Hamas rushed to contain a community outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Gaza by ordering a two-day lockdown of the coastal enclave, home to 2 million Palestinians. The lockdown took effect Monday night according to Salama Marouf, chairman of the government’s media office. The lockdown comes after four cases were confirmed in the al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza on Monday, linked to one family. The Gaza Health Ministry said that the cases were revealed after a woman traveled to the West Bank, where she tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.