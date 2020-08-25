Donate
Light Theme
Log In
News Updates
coronavirus
lockdown
Gaza Strip
COVID-19

Hamas Puts Gaza on 2-Day Lockdown Over COVID-19 Outbreak

The Media Line Staff
08/25/2020

Hamas rushed to contain a community outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Gaza by ordering a two-day lockdown of the coastal enclave, home to 2 million Palestinians. The lockdown took effect Monday night according to Salama Marouf, chairman of the government’s media office. The lockdown comes after four cases were confirmed in the al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza on Monday, linked to one family. The Gaza Health Ministry said that the cases were revealed after a woman traveled to the West Bank, where she tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.