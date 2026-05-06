Hamas’ Refusal Disarm May Exempt Israel From Ceasefire Deal, Board of Peace Says

Israel may no longer be required to comply with all provisions of the October 2025 ceasefire agreement if Hamas continues refusing to disarm, according to a document cited by The Times of Israel and attributed to the Board of Peace.

The document states that the Board of Peace’s High Representative for Gaza, Nickolay Mladenov, warned that renewed hostilities could follow if Hamas does not surrender its weapons. Under those circumstances, Israel would no longer be obligated to halt military operations or permit additional humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“Failure by Hamas to accept the framework within a reasonable timeframe, as determined by the Board of Peace and after consultation with the parties, shall render such commitments null and void,” Mladenov wrote in the letter, which was also signed by senior US official Aryeh Lightstone and addressed to the head of the Palestinian technocratic government intended to replace Hamas in Gaza.

The issue was discussed Tuesday during a meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mladenov, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and other senior Board of Peace officials, including Lightstone, who serves as chief director of the Trump administration’s Gaza reconstruction project.

Discussions took place as disputes continued over implementation of President Trump’s 20-point plan introduced last October. The first phase included the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners and the entry of additional humanitarian assistance into Gaza.

According to the reporting notes, Hamas has refused to move forward with disarmament unless Israel fully implements the provision stating that “All military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardment and targeting operations, will be suspended.”

Israel has continued carrying out near-daily strikes against Hamas targets in Gaza, while describing the operations as defensive responses to attacks directed at Israel Defense Forces soldiers.

Humanitarian aid deliveries dropped below required benchmarks after the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran, though the figures have risen in recent weeks following pressure from the Board of Peace on Israel.

An Israeli source told the Jerusalem Post that Israel is coordinating with the Board of Peace and the US administration regarding possible next steps after Hamas declined to disarm.

“No one was surprised six months ago, and no one is surprised today that Hamas refuses to disarm – including the US and the mediators,” the official said.