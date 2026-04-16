Hamas Rejects Board of Peace Disarmament Plan, Stalls Phase 2 of Plan

Hamas has rejected a disarmament proposal from the US-led Board of Peace, refusing to move forward with the next phase of the agreement despite disarmament being a stated condition, while alleging that Israel has not fulfilled earlier commitments.

According to the BBC, the group argued the plan favored Israel and announced it would not take part in the second phase of the agreement that formally ended the war last October. Hamas officials said their position stems from what they describe as Israel’s failure to implement obligations outlined in the initial stage of the deal.

“We are waiting for Mladenov to provide a clear timetable for Israel to fulfill the remaining obligations of Phase I,” a senior Hamas official told the BBC.

The disarmament proposal was conveyed to Hamas during meetings in Cairo last month.

Israel has maintained that any continuation of the agreement depends on Hamas giving up its weapons. Israeli officials have described disarmament as a necessary condition for moving forward with the remaining components of the plan.

Despite that requirement, Hamas representatives have repeatedly stated that the group does not intend to relinquish its arms.

Under the first phase of the agreement, all Israeli hostages were released in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. Witkoff’s January announcement marked the formal start of the second phase, but there has been limited movement in advancing its terms since then.