Hamas Releases Undated Video of Israeli Captive Avera Mengistu

Hamas on Monday released undated footage of Israeli captive Avera (Avraham) Mengistu, believed to have been held by the Islamist group in Gaza since 2014.

In the clip, the Israeli is shown with a shaved head and wearing a purple shirt.

“I am the prisoner Avera Mengistu,” he says. “How long will I and my friends be here in captivity? After long years of pain, where is the country and the people of Israel regarding our fate?”

A notice in Hebrew and Arabic posted by the Hamas military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades before the video begins taunts outgoing Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi for his “failures” and for “lies” to the Israeli people and the government. Kochavi on Monday handed over to his successor Maj. Gen. Herzl Halevi, who is also taunted by Hamas for his future failures.

The clip ends with an image of Kochavi and a quote by him expressing his great regret that he was unable to secure the return of the bodies of two fallen IDF soldiers, Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, whom Israel believes are also being held by Hamas, along with Mengistu and second Israeli captive Hisham al-Sayed.

The Media Line reported exclusively last month that prisoner swap talks were taking place between Israel and Hamas.