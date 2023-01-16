Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Hamas Releases Undated Video of Israeli Captive Avera Mengistu
Avera Mengistu is seen in undated video released by Hamas on Jan. 16, 2023 (Screenshot)
News Updates
Avera Mengistu
Hisham al-Sayed
Oron Shaul
Hadar Goldin
prisoner exchange
Hamas
Israel
Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades

Hamas Releases Undated Video of Israeli Captive Avera Mengistu

The Media Line Staff
01/16/2023

Hamas on Monday released undated footage of Israeli captive Avera (Avraham) Mengistu, believed to have been held by the Islamist group in Gaza since 2014.

In the clip, the Israeli is shown with a shaved head and wearing a purple shirt.

“I am the prisoner Avera Mengistu,” he says. “How long will I and my friends be here in captivity? After long years of pain, where is the country and the people of Israel regarding our fate?”

A notice in Hebrew and Arabic posted by the Hamas military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades before the video begins taunts outgoing Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi for his “failures” and for “lies” to the Israeli people and the government. Kochavi on Monday handed over to his successor Maj. Gen. Herzl Halevi, who is also taunted by Hamas for his future failures.

The clip ends with an image of Kochavi and a quote by him expressing his great regret that he was unable to secure the return of the bodies of two fallen IDF soldiers, Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, whom Israel believes are also being held by Hamas, along with Mengistu and second Israeli captive Hisham al-Sayed.

The Media Line reported exclusively last month that prisoner swap talks were taking place between Israel and Hamas.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.