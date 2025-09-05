Hamas Releases Video of Hostages Guy Gilboa-Dalal and Alon Ohel

Hamas released new video footage Friday with Israeli hostages Guy Gilboa-Dalal and Alon Ohel in captivity, coinciding with the 700th day of the war that began with the October 7, 2023, assault. Gilboa-Dalal’s relatives authorized the publication of a short segment, their first confirmation of his condition in six months.

The 28-second clip, dated August 28, 2025, shows Gilboa-Dalal identifying himself and stating that he is being held in Gaza City by Hamas’s Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades. Appearing distressed, with short hair and a dark blue shirt, he is seen at one point in the backseat of a car. Speaking under duress, he appeals: “This is all we want, we just want it to end. We want to return to our families. Please bring us back.”

The full recording also features Ohel, though his family declined permission to release his image. Both men were kidnapped during the October 7 attack, along with hundreds of others.

Gilboa-Dalal’s family issued a statement saying, “We received a sign of life from our Guy after half a year since the last video where he was seen with Evyatar David, watching their friends be released” during a February ceasefire. The statement added, “Guy, Alon and other hostages were taken to Gaza and we fear greatly for their lives. We must bring them home.”

The video, widely viewed as Hamas propaganda, was circulated as Israel continued its operation in Gaza City and protests across Israel pressed for a deal to free the 48 hostages still held in Gaza, at least 20 of whom are believed to be alive.

The last time Gilboa-Dalal appeared was in February, when he was filmed with Evyatar David, forced to witness other captives freed while they appealed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their own release. In early August, Hamas distributed additional videos of Rom Braslavski and David, both held by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, in which the two looked frail and said they had not eaten in days. One clip showed David digging what captors told him was his own grave.