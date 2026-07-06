Hamas Reportedly Preparing To Dissolve Gaza Governing Body, Transfer Authority to Technocratic Committee

Hamas is preparing to dissolve its de facto governing body in the Gaza Strip after nearly two decades in power, a move intended to allow a technocratic administration to assume executive responsibilities, Asharq Al-Awsat reported Sunday, citing two sources within the movement.

A Government Follow-up Committee, which serves as Gaza’s de facto executive authority, could be dissolved as early as Monday. Its responsibilities would then be transferred to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), headed by Palestinian official Ali Shaath. The committee was established about six months ago but has not entered Gaza because of Israeli objections.

Asharq Al-Awsat reported that Hamas and other Palestinian factions are expected to meet in Cairo within the next two days in an effort to resolve remaining disagreements over the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The newspaper said discussions involving Egyptian, Qatari, and Turkish mediators have resolved several outstanding issues, leaving negotiations centered on the proposed roadmap’s eighth clause addressing the future of weapons in Gaza.

Sources told Asharq Al-Awsat that Hamas supports a gradual process of placing weapons under the authority of a Palestinian body while insisting on a full Israeli withdrawal from areas that remain under Israeli control, which they estimated at about 70% of the territory.

High Representative for Gaza Nickolay Mladenov arrived in Egypt to participate in the negotiations alongside US officials affiliated with the Peace Board and members of the International Stabilization Force. Asharq Al-Awsat said it could not independently verify his participation.

Last month, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said the movement had approached the latest round of negotiations “positively and responsibly,” adding there would be “no retreat” from transferring administrative responsibilities in Gaza to the NCAG once it is able to assume its duties.

Separately, Kan news reported Saturday that Hamas had decided to delay negotiations on its disarmament and the implementation of US President Donald Trump’s plan for postwar Gaza, while assessing that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was doing the same because of the upcoming Knesset election.

Netanyahu has previously said Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel because of the military’s presence in “a new security zone,” while reiterating that reconstruction would not move forward without disarmament.