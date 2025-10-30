Hamas Returns 2 Hostage Bodies as Mediators Warn Terror Group To Pull Back Behind Yellow Line

Hamas on Thursday night handed over the remains of two Israeli hostages as mediators gave the group a 24-hour ultimatum to withdraw its fighters behind the Yellow Line separating Israeli-controlled and Hamas-controlled areas of Gaza or face renewed Israeli military action.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that the bodies of Amiram Cooper, 85, and Sahar Baruch, 25, were transferred to Israel earlier in the day. Both were abducted during the October 7, 2023, attacks. Cooper, taken from his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz, was later killed in captivity, while Baruch, from Kibbutz Be’eri, died during an IDF rescue attempt in December 2023.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office expressed condolences to the families and reiterated Israel’s pledge to recover all hostages’ remains. “The government shares in the deep sorrow of the Cooper and Baruch families and all the families of the fallen hostages,” the statement said, adding that Israel “remains determined and committed to bring everyone home.”

The return of the bodies comes amid renewed tension around the ceasefire agreement. According to a US official cited by The Times of Israel, Egyptian and Qatari mediators informed Hamas on Wednesday night that it must remove its fighters from the Israeli-controlled eastern half of Gaza or risk being targeted by IDF fire. The deadline expired Thursday at 8 p.m. local time, with Washington, Cairo, and Doha reportedly agreeing that Israel could strike Hamas units remaining on the Israeli side of the demarcation line.

Turkey, another mediator, was not part of the warning and has been critical of Israel’s actions. The US official did not specify how Hamas fighters entered the restricted zone, though sources familiar with the situation said the Yellow Line’s boundaries are not always clearly marked for troops, as the map was drawn only weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to press for the return of the remaining 11 slain hostages. Officials say Hamas has not transferred any additional bodies since Tuesday and has claimed difficulty locating several of them, despite commitments made under the ceasefire deal.