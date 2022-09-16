Hamas Says It Will Normalize Ties With Syria, Assad

Hamas declared that it will move forward with normalizing ties with Syria, in a statement posted Thursday on its website. The statement began by condemning “Israeli aggression” against Syria and praised Syria for “supporting the Palestinian people and the Palestinian resistance factions for decades,” and noting that “we should side with it amid the continued Israeli aggression.”

The statement also called for the “unity of Syria” and “rejects any effort that would divide the country,” including “Israeli malicious plans intended to divide the country and steal its resources.”

The Hamas statement concluded with the announcement that it would normalize ties with Syria. “Hamas confirms its unwavering stance about building up strong ties with the Arab and Islamic Ummah (nation/world) and all supporters of the Palestinian cause. Hamas confirms that it goes ahead with its decision to restore ties with the Syrian Arab Republic to serve the interest of the Arab and Islamic Ummah, above all the Palestinian cause, especially in light of the escalating regional and international developments concerning the Palestinian cause.”

Syria has been embroiled in a civil war since 2011, which has seen nearly 500,000 killed by the regime of President Bashar Assad and his supporters. At the start of the Arab Spring, Hamas, which had been based in Damascus, publicly backed Syria’s opposition.