Hamas Says More Hostage Bodies To Be Returned; Fate of Tamir Nimrodi Still Uncertain 

Hamas signaled Tuesday that it would hand over additional bodies of deceased hostages following mounting pressure for the terror group to fulfill its obligations under the ceasefire agreement. The announcement came a day after only four of the 28 expected bodies were returned to Israel, sparking outrage among hostage families and Israeli officials.

According to Qatari media reports, the next transfer of bodies will take place at two separate locations inside Gaza. Israeli defense officials believe Hamas knows the whereabouts of more than half of the remaining bodies, despite its earlier claim during negotiations that it could only locate 14.

On Monday night, the remains of four hostages—Capt. Daniel Peretz, Yossi Sharabi, Guy Iluz, and Bipin Joshi—were returned. While Hamas cited difficulties in finding the rest, Israeli officials said the group’s explanation lacks credibility. “We don’t forget them for a moment,” said IDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, emphasizing that every effort is being made to ensure all the hostages, living and deceased, are brought home.

President Donald Trump addressed the issue on TruthSocial, writing, “Twenty hostages have returned and are feeling as good as could be expected. A huge burden has been lifted, but the mission is not yet complete. The dead have not been returned as promised! The second phase of the agreement with Hamas begins now!!!”

The uncertainty surrounding the fate of IDF soldier Tamir Nimrodi has drawn deep concern. His father, Alon Nimrodi, said online, “From the first day, Tamir was listed as a living hostage, and even now it hasn’t been proven otherwise.” His mother, Cherut, voiced anguish over the lack of information: “We don’t know what the status is. Tamir and Bipin Joshi were the only ones without signs of life. Will I never know what happened to Tamir? Are we facing another Ron Arad case?”

Israeli officials had anticipated delays but expected Hamas to return at least 19 of the bodies within the 72-hour period set by the deal. The return of only four caught both the government and the Hostages’ Families Forum “in astonishment and shock.” The forum condemned what it called “a blatant violation” and urged international mediators to intervene.

Once the four victims are formally identified, 24 hostages will remain in Gaza—22 deceased men, one deceased woman, and Tamir Nimrodi, whose condition remains unknown.