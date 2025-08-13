Hamas Sends Delegation to Cairo as Netanyahu Rules Out ‘Partial Deals’ in Gaza Talks

A senior Hamas delegation arrived in Cairo on Tuesday for talks aimed at reviving stalled negotiations over a Gaza ceasefire, even as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the era of “partial deals” with the terror group was over.

Egypt’s state-affiliated Al-Qahera News reported that the team, led by Hamas deputy political leader Khalil al-Hayya, was in the Egyptian capital to discuss a 60-day truce proposal. Egyptian officials, working with Qatari and US mediators, are seeking to restart negotiations that broke down last month, with the goal of securing both a ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

The meetings are the first since a period of stalemate in the talks. An Arab diplomat told The Times of Israel that discussions on Tuesday were preliminary and will continue on Wednesday, focusing on humanitarian aid, ending the war, and easing conditions in Gaza. The diplomat said mediators still hope to turn a temporary truce into a permanent ceasefire, though gaps between the sides remain wide.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said the priority is to “go back to the original proposal”—a 60-day ceasefire that would include the release of some hostages and Palestinian detainees, alongside unrestricted humanitarian and medical aid to Gaza.

But Netanyahu told Israel’s i24 News on Tuesday that “the possibility of reaching a partial agreement is behind us,” signaling Israel’s preference for a comprehensive deal that would end the war entirely. Israeli media reported that such an agreement could include the release of all remaining hostages, a full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, and arrangements for the territory’s post-war governance.

Israel may send negotiators to Doha later this week to join US, Qatari, and Arab officials in pursuing a broader accord. The push comes as Netanyahu’s government prepares for a major operation to capture Gaza City beginning in October—a plan that, according to analysts, has created a narrow two-month window for diplomacy.