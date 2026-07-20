Hamas Storms WFP Humanitarian Aid Warehouse, Demands Ransom for Detained Palestinians 

Hamas terrorists raided a World Food Programme warehouse and food distribution site in Jabalia, threatening aid workers and forcing life-saving operations to halt, The Telegraph reported, citing Palestinian sources and United Nations statements, in the latest reported attack on humanitarian operations in Gaza.

As part of a report detailing accounts of Hamas attacks on humanitarian facilities, the Telegraph described an incident in which terrorists stormed a shelter housing displaced women, children, and elderly people after local residents asked armed Hamas members to move away so the shelter would not become a target.

“The group left, only to return with greater numbers. They stormed the shelter and opened fire, causing panic and terror among the women and children, and proceeded to arrest several people,” an anonymous Gazan civilian told The Telegraph.

Hamas refused to release those detained until it was compensated for ammunition used during the operation, demanding about NIS 24,500, a Palestinian source said.

Earlier, The Telegraph reported that Hamas ambushed a bus transporting local staff working for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation near Khan Younis. The attack killed five people and resulted in the kidnapping of several others.

The newspaper said the raid on the World Food Programme site disrupted food distribution after armed Hamas terrorists entered the warehouse and distribution center, threatened staff, and brought operations to a halt.

Another source cited by The Telegraph said Hamas has also generated revenue by smuggling goods inside trucks belonging to humanitarian organizations as well as commercial shipments.

The newspaper reported that aid and commercial vehicles were allegedly used to transport various goods for the group, allowing Hamas to raise funds while humanitarian assistance continued entering Gaza.

The reported incidents describe separate attacks affecting aid organizations, local humanitarian workers, and Palestinian civilians. The World Food Programme warehouse raid halted food distribution, while the attack on the shelter left civilians injured and several people in Hamas custody until payment was demanded for their release. The earlier ambush targeting Gaza Humanitarian Foundation personnel left five local staff members dead and several others kidnapped.