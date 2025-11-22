Hamas Threatens To End Ceasefire After Israeli Strikes; IDF Says It Responded to Attack  

Hamas has threatened an end to the fragile ceasefire after Israeli airstrikes against gunmen who allegedly fired on soldiers in Gaza.

The terror group passed the message through US and Arab mediators that it is prepared to end the truce over what it considers Israeli violations of the agreement.

However, Israeli footage showed a Palestinian gunman firing at Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops in southern Gaza on Saturday in a clear violation of the ceasefire.

Israel contends that it was Hamas that violated the truce when a member of the terror group fired on Israeli soldiers.

The IDF said the driver of a vehicle, which crossed the “yellow line” boundary, was “exploiting the humanitarian route through which humanitarian aid enters” the southern part of Gaza.

Israeli troops eliminated the fighter in response to what the IDF says is a “blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement.”

A US official told The Times of Israel that the Trump administration supports Israel’s decision to carry out airstrikes in Gaza, saying Washington believes Hamas breached the ceasefire earlier in the day.

The US assessment, the official added, is that Hamas’ external leadership prefers to keep the truce in place but lacks command over operatives inside Gaza who continue to act independently.

At the same time, an Arab diplomat involved in mediation efforts says regional envoys view the pattern of recent incidents differently, arguing that Hamas fighters have indeed violated the ceasefire, but that Israel’s military responses have been excessive and have resulted in high civilian casualties.

Hamas sources claim that 21 Palestinians were killed in airstrikes on Saturday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced Saturday night that five senior Hamas figures were killed in the strikes earlier in the day, saying the action was taken after new ceasefire violations by the terror group.

On X, Netanyahu wrote, “Today, Hamas violated the ceasefire again, sending a terrorist into Israel-held territory to attack IDF soldiers. In response, Israel eliminated five senior Hamas terrorists.”

The message added that Israel has abided by the truce while Hamas has not, claiming that “dozens” of the group’s operatives have crossed the withdrawal line since the cease-fire began.

The statement urged international mediators to press Hamas to meet its commitments under the agreement and under President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan, calling for the immediate return of the bodies of three hostages still held in Gaza and the completion of Hamas’ disarmament to allow complete demilitarization of the Strip.