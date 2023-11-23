Donate
Hamas To Free Thai Captives Following Iran’s Mediation
News Updates
Iran
Hamas
Thai Laborers
Captive Release

The Media Line Staff
11/23/2023

In an agreement with Hamas mediated by the Iranian government, 23 Thai laborers held captive by Hamas will be released, an Egyptian source revealed to the news site Al-Arabi Al-Jadid. The source confirmed that Iran, after engaging with Hamas, provided the Thai government with vital information regarding the Thai nationals’ captivity.

According to the source, Hamas has agreed to release the Thai captives without any conditions. It remains unclear when the Thai hostages will be released.

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.