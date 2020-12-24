Head of Election-Monitoring Group Assassinated in Kabul

The head of an election-monitoring organization in Afghanistan was assassinated in an ambush near his home in the capital, Kabul.

Yousuf Rasheed, executive director of the Free and Fair Elections Forum of Afghanistan Organization (FEFA), was shot and killed in the ambush and his driver injured while driving to the office on Wednesday, according to reports. No group has claimed responsibility. The Taliban denied involvement in the attack.

FEFA was scheduled to hold a news conference on Wednesday to discuss a system it established to monitor peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, Reuters reported.

There have been several attacks on prominent activists and government officials in recent weeks in Kabul and throughout the country, most not claimed by any group or individual.