The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Head of Israel’s Mossad To Visit Washington To Discuss Nuclear Iran
News Updates
Iran Nuclear Deal
Mossad

Head of Israel’s Mossad To Visit Washington To Discuss Nuclear Iran

The Media Line Staff
08/28/2022

The head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence Agency will visit Washington next week to discuss the current negotiations over a return to a nuclear agreement between Iran and the world powers, including the United States.  The French news agency AFP reported on Sunday that chief David Barnea will “be visiting Washington in a week to participate in closed-door meetings in Congress on the Iran deal,” citing an unnamed senior Israeli official.

His trip would come following visits to the United States by Defense Minister Benny Gantz and national security adviser Eyal Hulata. It is not known whether or not the meeting was coordinated with the White House.

Barnea last week during a media briefing called the potential revival of the Iran nuclear deal signed in 2015 and known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action “very bad for Israel” and “based on lies,” in remarks that were not coordinated with the Prime Minister’s Office and which caught Yair Lapid off guard, according to Israeli news reports.

Meanwhile, Israel and the United States are working to schedule a meeting between Lapid and US President Joe Biden, likely to talk about the US plan to sign on to a renewed nuclear deal. The meeting likely will take place at next month’s United Nations General Assembly meeting, according to reports. The two leaders are likely to speak by phone in recent days. Last week, Israeli news outlets reported that the White House rejected an Israeli request for an emergency phone call that between Biden and Lapid because the US president was on vacation.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.