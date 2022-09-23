Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

Head of Syria’s Tiny Jewish Community Dies at 80
Umayyad Square in Damascus, Syria. (Bernard Gagnon/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates

Head of Syria’s Tiny Jewish Community Dies at 80

The Media Line Staff
09/23/2022

The head of Syria’s tiny Jewish community died this week, leaving just four Jews remaining in Damascus, a rabbinical group aiding the small community said.

Other sources familiar with the community said that Albert Kamoo was 80 when he died. His sister and only living relative remains in the Syrian capital.  

According to the Israeli media, Kamoos had led the community since 2006, looking after the local Jewish cemetery and deserted synagogues. Syria once had a strong Jewish community but almost all had left by the 1960s.

In 2015, most of the handful of Jews still remaining in Syria were taken to Israel via Turkey as part of a secret rescue operation following the advance of the Islamic State organization in the country.

