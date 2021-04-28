Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Hebrew U. Appoints 1st Arab Woman Vice President
Mona Khoury-Kassabri, newly appointed Vice President of Strategy and Diversity at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the first Arab woman to serve as a university vice president. (Hebrew University website)
News Updates
Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Arab
vice president

Hebrew U. Appoints 1st Arab Woman Vice President

The Media Line Staff
04/28/2021

Mona Khoury-Kassabri was elected Vice President of Strategy and Diversity at Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the first Arab woman to serve as a university vice president.

Khoury-Kassabri, who was elected on Wednesday by the university board of governors, will be responsible for broadening the university’s academic staff and student body with members from underrepresented communities in academia, including ultra-Orthodox Jews, Arabs, Ethiopians and people with disabilities.  She is also charged with will be charged with implementing the university’s strategic priorities, among them raising the social, economic and environmental impact of the university, increasing the cross-disciplinary efforts among the university’s six campuses and adapting teaching methods to the post-coronavirus period.

With the appointment, Hebrew University becomes the first Israeli university to establish a senior position to strengthen diversity and inclusion.

Khoury-Kassabri has been dean of the university’s Paul Baerwald School of Social Work and Social Welfare since 2018, and will hold that position until the end of the 2020-2021 academic year.

Khoury-Kassbari holds three degrees in social work from Hebrew University. She completed her postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Chicago and was a researcher at the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Social Work. In 2014, she was appointed advisor to the president of Hebrew University to increase Arab access to higher education. Her areas of research are school violence, juvenile delinquency and cyberbullying.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.