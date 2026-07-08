Hegseth Cancels Israel Visit After US-Iran Fighting Resumes

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has canceled a planned visit to Israel after renewed fighting broke out between the United States and Iran, CNN reported.

Hegseth, who is attending the NATO summit in Ankara alongside President Donald Trump, had been expected to travel to Israel for meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz.

It would have been Hegseth’s first visit to Israel since taking office.

Among the issues expected to be discussed was Israel’s opposition to a possible US sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey.

In an interview with CNN, Netanyahu said he had urged Washington not to approve the transfer, arguing that it would shift the regional balance of power.

He also described Turkey as “a regime that’s infected with the Muslim Brotherhood, which hates the United States.”

Relations between Israel and Turkey have deteriorated since the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Turkey has suspended all trade with Israel, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened military action, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has described Israel as a “burden humanity can no longer bear.”

At the NATO summit, President Trump indicated that the United States was open to reconsidering the fighter jet sale, praising Ankara’s relationship with Washington.

President Trump said Turkey had been “loyal” and described ties between the two countries as stronger than ever, suggesting that the relationship could support moving forward with the sale.

Hegseth’s visit was canceled after military tensions escalated between Washington and Tehran following the US decision to reimpose sanctions on Iranian oil after attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

The renewed confrontation quickly expanded into military exchanges. US Central Command announced strikes on Iranian targets, while Tehran said it had launched attacks against US military sites.

No new date for Hegseth’s visit to Israel has been announced.