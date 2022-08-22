Hercules 2 Joint Military Exercise Opens in Egypt

The joint military exercise Hercules 2 began at the Mohamed Naguib Military Base in Marsa Matrouh governorate in western Egypt. The special forces of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Greece and Cyprus are taking part in the several-day drill, according to Egypt’s State Information System. Participating in the exercise as observers are Jordan, the US, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Bahrain.

The first stage of the training includes an opening ceremony, procedures for integrating the participating forces, an exhibition of weapons and equipment used in the training, and lectures in the fields of cybersecurity and international humanitarian law.

The Hercules 2 exercise comes as Egypt works to strengthen military cooperation with friendly countries to confront common challenges.