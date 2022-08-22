The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Hercules 2 Joint Military Exercise Opens in Egypt
Army officers attend the Arab Shield joint military exercises at Mohamed Naguib military base in Egypt on November 15, 2018. (Khaled Desouki/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
military drill
Egypt

Hercules 2 Joint Military Exercise Opens in Egypt

The Media Line Staff
08/22/2022

The joint military exercise Hercules 2 began at the Mohamed Naguib Military Base in Marsa Matrouh governorate in western Egypt. The special forces of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Greece and Cyprus are taking part in the several-day drill, according to Egypt’s State Information System. Participating in the exercise as observers are Jordan, the US, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Bahrain.

The first stage of the training includes an opening ceremony, procedures for integrating the participating forces, an exhibition of weapons and equipment used in the training, and lectures in the fields of cybersecurity and international humanitarian law.

The Hercules 2 exercise comes as Egypt works to strengthen military cooperation with friendly countries to confront common challenges.

