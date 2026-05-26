Herzog Condemns Violence and ‘Brutalization’ at Jerusalem Unity Prize Ceremony 

President Isaac Herzog condemned rising violence and what he described as a growing process of “brutalization” within parts of Israeli society at the Jerusalem Unity Prize 2026 ceremony on May 24.

Speaking at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, Herzog addressed incidents involving violence in Arab society, attacks by extremists in the West Bank, hostility toward Christians and Muslims, and the treatment of detainees and suspects. The annual prize ceremony honors efforts to strengthen unity in Israeli society and world Jewry.

“We are witnessing a terrible wave of violence carried out by a lawless mob in Judea and Samaria. Acts that defile our home and depart from every basic norm—moral, legal, or Jewish,” Herzog said.

He also criticized attacks against members of other faith communities and and highlighted the mistreatment of detainees.

“It is forbidden to abuse detainees, however contemptible they may be. It is forbidden to take the law into one’s own hands. It is forbidden to harm people of other faiths and their symbols. And we cannot tolerate this brutalization that is emerging from the margins of our society and threatening us all,” he said.

Herzog linked the message to the origins of the Jerusalem Unity Prize, established following the 2014 abduction of Eyal Yifrach, Gilad Shaer, and Naftali Fraenkel. The initiative was founded by the three families, together with former Jerusalem Mayor and MK Nir Barkat, to preserve what Herzog described as the unity that spread throughout Israeli society during that period.

“Twelve years have passed since the entire people of Israel mobilized to search for Eyal, Gilad, and Naftali,” Herzog said. “And in all the years since, this prize has been awarded to preserve that very energy of unity.”

The 2026 Jerusalem Unity Prize national award was presented to Edat HaTzofim, the Religious Division of the Israeli Scouts Movement. Other recipients included the Negev-Hebron Hills Covenant Initiative, the Straus-Amiel Institute, Netur Integration Beit Midrash, and the Municipality of Eilat.

Certificates of Merit were awarded to Rabbi Yonatan Reiss and Sheikh Muwaffaq Tarif for their work promoting integration and shared society initiatives in Israel.