Herzog Greets First Ambassador of Somaliland to Israel, Mohammed Hagi 

President Isaac Herzog received the diplomatic credentials of Mohamed Hagi, the first-ever Ambassador of Somaliland to Israel, during a ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on May 18, 2026, as Israel and Somaliland marked the establishment of formal diplomatic ties.

The ceremony took place on the 35th anniversary of Somaliland’s independence from Somalia on May 18, 1991. Israel was the first country to recognize Somaliland on December 26, 2025.

Credentials of the new ambassadors of the Republic of Korea, Park Inho; the Holy See, Apostolic Nuncio Monsignor Giorgio Lingua; Australia, Neil Hawkins; and Vietnam, Nguyen Ky Son, were also received at the President’s Residence.

Herzog described the appointment of Somaliland’s first envoy to Israel as part of broader efforts to strengthen Israel’s relations with African nations and recalled the historic meeting with Somaliland’s president in Davos.

“It’s a great honor to receive the first ambassador of the Republic of Somaliland in Israel as we further pursue our warm and good relations with the nations of Africa. I especially want to welcome you after I met your President in Davos, where we had a wonderful meeting,” Herzog said.

He described the reaction in Somaliland following Israel’s recognition of the territory as moving.

“The incredible joy of the people of Somaliland shown upon Israel’s recognition of your nation warmed our hearts. I think this is a unique opportunity to develop dialogue with … Muslim countries who are so important in the region.”

Herzog added that Israel would aim to assist the country in food security, energy, and science; “Hopefully, we will go from strength to strength together.”

Hagi said the relationship between Israel and Somaliland extended beyond official diplomatic ties and described it as strategic cooperation.

“It’s an honor to be here today. We have built a great relationship, which is a strategic one that will pave the way forward on many things in all domains, whether that is development, political cooperation, security cooperation, and, of course, the people-to-people relationship,” Hagi said.

“The people of Somaliland very much appreciate that Israel became the first country to recognize Somaliland,” he added.