Herzog, Netanyahu Meet Honduras President-Elect Asfura in Jerusalem During US Sen. Lindsey Graham’s Visit

President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Sunday in Jerusalem with Honduran President-elect Nasry Asfura, coinciding with US Senator Lindsey Graham’s visit to Israel.

The meetings, held at the President’s Residence and the Prime Minister’s Office, focused on expanding political and economic cooperation between Israel and Honduras, with officials citing shared interest in agriculture, technology, tourism, and trade. Asfura has not yet been sworn in but is expected to pursue closer ties with Israel under his incoming administration.

According to official readouts, Herzog hosted Asfura at the President’s Residence, where Graham joined an informal discussion following a separate meeting earlier in the day between the Israeli president and the US senator. Herzog congratulated Asfura on his election victory and referenced Honduras’ early diplomatic recognition of Israel and its historical decision to establish an embassy in Jerusalem.

In remarks released by his office, President Isaac Herzog said the visit was especially meaningful because it took place before President-elect Nasry Asfura formally assumes office. Herzog pointed to Honduras’ early recognition of Israel and its historical decision to establish an embassy in Jerusalem, saying the country holds “a special meaning in our hearts.” He welcomed Asfura and said Israelis were eager to “advance the relationship and develop it to new heights,” describing the visit as an opportunity to strengthen ties ahead of the incoming administration.

Netanyahu, meeting separately with Asfura, said Israel and Honduras were “refashioning the relationship” between their countries. In a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu said he looked forward to working with the incoming Honduran government in economic development, agriculture, and technology.

Asfura said he was confident the two countries could implement those goals and strengthen bilateral cooperation. The conservative president-elect, who is of Palestinian Christian descent, is expected to seek warmer relations with Israel following four years of leftist leadership in Honduras.

The president-elect also met with Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar during his visit, Israeli officials said.

US Senator Lindsey Graham traveled to Israel amid escalating regional tensions and the threat of a potential US strike on Iran, which has since been paused.

In a post Thursday on X, Graham said he was traveling to Israel to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his team, calling the moment “crucial” for the Middle East. “The goal is to build on the historic opportunities created by President Donald Trump’s unprecedented leadership,” Graham wrote, adding that the visit was intended to support Israel and those “sacrificing for freedom.”