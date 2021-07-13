Protecting Truth During Tension

Herzog Opens Global Forum For Combating Antisemitism
Israeli President Isaac Herzog speaks at the opening of the 7th Global Forum for Combating Antisemitism in Jerusalem on July 13, 2021. (Twitter/Israel Foreign Ministry)
News Updates
Antisemitism
Isaac Herzog

Herzog Opens Global Forum For Combating Antisemitism

The Media Line Staff
07/13/2021

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, in his first public appearance, opened the 7th Global Forum for Combating Antisemitism in Jerusalem. The three-day event, which opened on Tuesday, is hosted by Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Diaspora Affairs. The event, which also is being livestreamed on several ministry digital media platforms, is being held under the slogan  “Collective Efforts for Collective Impact.”

Herzog called for countries around the world to defend Israel against the expected antisemitic rhetoric that will be heard at Durban IV, marking the 20th anniversary of the World Conference on Racism held in the city in South Africa. Nine countries so far have said they will boycott the conference due to its antisemitism and targeting of Israel, including the US, Israel, Canada, Australia, the UK and Hungary.

Herzog addressed many topics, including self-defense, legislation and education against antisemitism.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai, speaking at the conference, noted that “Violence in Israel immediately turns Jewish communities into global targets.”  He also said that “Antisemitism not a Jewish or Israeli problem. It’s a global problem, and it must be treated as such.”

